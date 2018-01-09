Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival 2018 T-Shirt Design Contest

The Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival Executive Committee is accepting submissions for the 2018 Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival T-shirt design contest. The winning entry may be used as the official design to be printed on the 2018 T-shirt, and/or on souvenirs, posters, brochures, and other media used to publicize the 2018 festival. All sales will go to the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival and the winner’s original artwork remains the property of BCPTF. Incorporation of elements representing the rich heritage of the festival are encouraged.
Judging: Three finalists will be selected from all entries. The final winner will be selected from the top three finalists. Contest winner will be notified by phone, email, and/or letter.
Award: Winning artist will receive $300 and the first t-shirt of the 2018 festival.
Entry Deadline: Friday, February 9, 2018
The winning entry will remain the property of BCPTF.
To download the contest guidelines, agreement and entry form click here: http://www.pinktomatofestival.com/contest-rules/
