Monday, January 29, 2018

Career Fair Conducted at SEBCBEC


A large number of students attended the Career Fair held Friday, January 26th at the Southeast Arkansas Community Based Education Center.  On hand to talk to students and provide career information on opportunities were private business, higher education institutions, and public agencies such as the Warren Police Department, Warren Fire Department, Arkansas State Police and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.  It appeared the students were anxious to gather useful information on career opportunities and what they must do to qualify.






at 9:31 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)