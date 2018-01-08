Chamber of Commerce Board Meeting

Board members of the Bradley county Chamber of Commerce meet Monday, January 8th at the Warren Country Club. The board voted to name James Wells as the second Vice Chairman of the 2018 Pink Tomato Festival Committee. Mr. Wells works for First State Bank of Warren and has been active in the festival for several years.
Chamber President Joel Tolfree reported that work is to begin soon on the next phase of renovation of the Railroad Depot. He also reported on the upcoming fair managers meeting to be conducted in Hot Springs.
The board then approve the new class of 2020 to serve on the chamber board. Each class serves for three years. Elected were:
*Marcus Lassiter
*Brandi Harvey
*James Wells
*Lenette Daniels
*Brooke Hatch
*Justin Johnson
*Seth Jolley
*Sky Clanton
According to Mr. Tolfree, there are some vacancies on the board that need to be filled for the classes of 2019 and 2018.
The next meeting is set for February 12, 2018.
