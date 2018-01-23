Denisa Clanton Pennington Announces Mayoral Run for the City of Warren

Warren, AR (January 22, 2018) - Today, Denisa Clanton Pennington formally announces her intention to seek the office of Mayor in Warren, Arkansas.
Pennington, a 16-plus-year community and economic development veteran in the state of Arkansas, has dedicated her entire career to advance communities to become competitive in attracting industry and creating new jobs.
Pennington first began her economic development career as the Executive Director of the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce, where she directed chamber-related functions to enhance the economic vitality of the City of Warren. She later went on to work for the State of Arkansas at the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, where she served as Community Development Consultant and worked her way up to Director of Community Development for the Agency, overseeing a team of five people as they worked with elected officials, congressional representatives, state organizations, local and regional economic development organizations across the four regions of the state.
In making her announcement to seek election as Warren’s Mayor, Pennington stated: “Specifically, I have seven fantastic reasons that have inspired me to continue to diligently work for the future of Warren – those reasons are my grandchildren. I have dedicated my career to help communities lay the foundation to become a better place for generations to come. I want to use my background to serve the people of Warren so our children and grandchildren will have the best place to live, work, and play. I am committed to lead job creation efforts and community development initiatives to make the City of Warren a jewel in South Arkansas and an example to follow.”
Pennington holds a bachelors degree in Secondary Education in English and Communication from the University of Arkansas in Monticello and a Masters Degree in Interpersonal and Organizational Communication from the University of Arkansas in Little Rock. She is a graduate of the Economic Development Institute from the University of Oklahoma, and Community Development Institute from University of Central Arkansas. She is a Graduate of LeadAR Class 9, Entergy’s Teamwork Arkansas Leadership, and Delta Regional Leadership 2010-2011.
Pennington currently serves on the Bradley County Economic Development Corporation board, the Bradley County Historical Museum, the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA and the advisory board of LeadAR Alumni Association. She has been an active volunteer for the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival since moving back to Warren in 2016.
Denisa has three daughters, Emily Harton, Brooke Hatch and Elizabeth McKinney of Warren. Her daughters, along with their families are involved in many activities in the community.
