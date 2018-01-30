Tuesday, January 30, 2018

Dr. King Banquet Hosts Large Crowd


Left to Right:  Mayor Bryan and Dr, Sue Martin, Mrs. Jenette and Rev. James Hooper
A large crowd was present Saturday night, January 27th, at St. James A.M.E. Church in Warren to honor and remember Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.  It was the 25th annual King Banquet in Warren, sponsored by St. James Church.  The Church Pastor is Rev. James Hooper and the program is organized by Everett Wallace.

The featured speaker for the evening was State Senator Linda Chesterfield.  She spoke on the subject "Sleeping through a Revolution" and urged those attending to remember the dream of Dr. King and not to allow rights and progress to be taken away while not paying attention to activities around us.

Warren Mayor Bryan Martin addressed the banquet and issued a proclamation designating January 27th as Dr. Martin Luther King , Jr. Day in Warren.  The Mayor stated that the City of Warren would not go backwards in its defense of civil rights and justice the way some of our federal officials seem to be attempting.

The following individuals were honored for their service to their churches and the community of Warren:
*Karen Belin
*Georgia Ollison
*Lamonica Smith
*Mary L. Williams
*Yolanda Hooper
*Pat Newton
*A'Seneque Easter Daniels
*Daniel Rochell
*Rodney Carroll
*Herman Patton

A delicious meal was served and all in attendance enjoyed the fellowship while honoring Dr. King and his contributions to equality and justice.

Lamonica Smith

Georgia Ollison

Rev. Kent Broughton, Mr. Chesterfield, Sen. Chesterfield

A'Seneque Easter Daniels

Mrs. Pat Newton

Mary L. Williams

Daniel Rochell

Rodnew Carroll

Herman Patton 
Yolanda Hooper






