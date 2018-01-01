Family Development Day

|Volunteers watched children as the adults visited stations at the event.
A crowd of families from throughout the five counties comprising Southeast Arkansas were present Saturday, December 30th at the Drew County Fairgrounds to learn about the various programs available through the Southeast Arkansas Community Action Agency for those who qualify.
Staff of the Community Action Agency were on hand to provide information and to assist those eligible for assistance. The agency serves Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Desha and Drew counties.
|Door greeters welcomed people on a cold day.
Those present listened to remarks by Ms. Dallas, the agency's Executive Director, and then were allowed to visit booths that were manned by staff members providing information on the individual programs administered by Community Action.
Information was provided on the head start program for children, parenting classes, the CSBG program, financial literacy ( how to manage money ), wellness and fitness and literacy. The purpose of community action is to help families learn to better themselves and prepare the children for public schools with the opportunity to succeed.
The headquarters for Southeast Community Action is in Warren. Services are provided in all five counties. Food and daily items needed by families were available to be picked up by those who qualified.
|One station informed patrons of commodities.
For further information about the programs made available by the agency and to learn who qualifies, call the Community Action central office at 870-226-2668. Funding for the various programs is provided by the state and federal governments and private contributions. The organization is operated by a board made up of elected officials, private sector representatives and representatives of low income families from all five counties if Southeast Arkansas.
|The parenting station
|Financial Literacu Station
|Wellness Station
|Executive Director Dallas
No comments:
Post a Comment