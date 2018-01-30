Hermitage City Council Meeting

The Hermitage City Council meet January 15th for the regular monthly meeting. Police Chief Ben Poole gave the police report for December, 2017. The report showed 8 citations were issued for the month of November, 2017. The council was informed that water samples passed. No fires were reported. It was stated that Troy McNeice received his certificate of training from the Arkansas Forestry Commission for successfully completing eight hours of instruction in the field of wild land fire suppression. It was also reported that the Hermitage Schools were inspected.
The financial statement was reviewed and approved.
After holding an executive session, the council hired Angela Dawson as part-time help in the office. The hire comes with a 90 day probation period.
According to Mayor Alma Harrod, the Hermitage City Council remains two council members short. She indicated the city has been unable to find residents from Ward Two willing to serve. The council is operating with the Mayor and two council members.
