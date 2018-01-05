Hermitage Graduate Named University of Arkansas Senior of Significance

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Brooke Clanton, Hermitage, Arkansas, has earned selection to the 2018 Class of Seniors of Significance announced by the Arkansas Alumni Association on December 1, 2017.
The Arkansas Alumni Association honored its fourth class of Seniors of Significance during a reception at the Janelle Y. Hembree Alumni House on December 1. Seventy-one graduating seniors, commemorating the university’s founding date of 1871, were recognized along with their faculty or staff mentor. The Seniors of Significance received a gold special honor cord to wear during graduation.
“Never did I imagine I would receive this honor,” said Clanton. “I am extremely humbled by this award. I am not only representing myself and my college, but my hometown as well. Coming from such a small town and now finding myself in the top 71 graduating seniors is beyond my wildest dreams. Thank you to everyone who has supported, motivated and encouraged me on this journey.”
The 71 students were selected from more than 600 nominations and represent each University of Arkansas undergraduate academic college. These are exceptional seniors who were selected based on academic achievement, leadership skills and substantial extracurricular campus and/or community activities.
Clanton was honored from the Dale Bumpers College of Agriculture Food and Life Sciences. She is a senior Agricultural Education, Communications and Technology major, concentrating in Communications. She currently works as an intern for Tyson Foods External Affairs supporting the public relations division. She is a Brandon Burlsworth Scholar, AFLS Land Grant Scholar, and the Agricultural Education, Communication and Technology Department Outstanding Transfer Student. Clanton is the daughter of Kristi Clanton and Sam Clanton of Hermitage. She is a 2014 graduate of Hermitage High School.
