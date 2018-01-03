Hermitage Recorder/Treasurer Resigns

The Hermitage City Council meet December 28th and conducted monthly business. It was not the regular meeting date, but was rescheduled due to members of the council being unable to attend on the normal date. During the meeting, Recorder/Treasurer Kim Thomas resigned due to the fact that she has moved outside the Hermitage city limits. The council voted to appoint Daphne Hargis to the position.
In other business, Police Sergeant George Smith reported that eight citations were issued in November. It was also stated that the water samples passed. The financial reports were approved and the council voted to place a cap on police salaries.
Council Members then revised the 2017 budget and adopted the 2018 budget as well as the salary schedule.
