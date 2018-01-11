Hospital Administrator Speaks to Health Coalition

|Bobbie Webb and Steve Henson
Steve Henson, Administrator for Bradley County Medical Center was the guest speaker for the meeting of the Bradley County Health Coalition held Thursday, January 11th at the Brunson Medical Complex. Mr. Henson talked about the issues facing rural hospitals in America. He said one a month shuts down but he sees many positives for Bradley County Medical Center.
|David Richey
According to Mr. Henson BCMC is working with various clinics in the region to secure patients and is working to provide additional medical care through the new clinic just completed across from the hospital on Central Street. He said plans are progressing to bring in more providers and to operate an after hours clinic that would include Saturdays. He went on to say the hospital is working on a trauma program and a leadership program through South Arkansas College. He indicated the BCMC continues to upgrade and provide a high quality of service.
Several reports were given concerning the "Free Little Library" project and community movie night. The Coalition is working on future activities.
David Richey, CEO of the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County talked about plans for the 2018 Health Fair. The Coalition voted to set the fair for April 21st at the Y. The theme for 2018 will be "Game on to a Healthy Life, its Your Move."
Attending the meeting were staff members of the BCMC hospital, Kids First, Lifeshares Hospice, Bradley County Extension Service, Bradley County Health Department and the state Health Department. Local media were also present. Ms. Bobbie Webb facilitated the meeting.
