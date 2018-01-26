Hospital Board Meeting/Rowell Retires

The Bradley County Medical Center Board of Directors meet Thursday, January 25th for the monthly business meeting. At the end of the meeting, Board Chairman Freddie Mobley announced that board member Rusty Rowell has submitted his letter of resignation. Mr. Rowell stated it was time to step aside and told the board how much he had enjoyed serving the hospital and working with each board member as well as the staff. Chairman Mobley and board member Kenneth McDougald both thanked Mr. Rowell for his service and talked about their enjoyable relationships with him over the years. Since Mr. Rowell is currently the Secretary of the Board, a new one will have to be elected among the membership at the next meeting. A new board member will also have to be selected in the future.
In regular business, Brandon Gorman, Hospital CFO reported the hospital had an operating loss in December of $188,907.00 but that he sees some positive trends for the future. Mr. Gorman updated the board on the full financial statement, Home Health Statistics and the hospital sales tax, which has a current balance of about $3.1 million. He also reported that the program to save on lighting cost is working well.
CNO Sarah Tucker reported that the past 6-8 weeks have been hectic due to flu and the weather. She stated the entire nursing crew is working hard and is very dedicated.
The board then took action on Medical Staff Officers and Medical Staff Committees. They then approved Terry Young for use of the Debit Card.
A vote of approval was granted to purchase two Siemens Analyzers at a cost of $210,150.14 to be paid for from sales tax funds. The new units will save on supply cost and provide better services.
On a motion by Dr. Wharton, the board then approved the following medical staff recommendations:
*Stephen Pirtle, M.D., ESS-Moved to inactive
*Alex Mensah, M.D.,ESS-moved to inactive
*Richard Betzold, M.D.,ESS-moved to inactive
*Johnnie Hinton, M.D.,Nephrology
*Wendi martin, RN, Restorix
*Lisa McAdams, APN to Dr. Hinton
*Julie Wylie, APN to Dr. Schonefeld
*Paolo Lim, M.D.,RAPA
*C. William Deaton, M.D., RAPA
*Steven Dunnagan, M.D., RAPA
*Jonathan Fravel, M.D., RAPA
*Don Kusenberger, M.D., RAPA
*W. Jean matchett, M.D., RAPA
*John Scurlock, M.D., RAPA
*Seth Heimer, M.D., ESS
*Pervie Simpson, M.D., Neurology
*Chris McDaniel, M.D., ESS
Hospital Administrator Steve Henson presented his administrative report. He said the hospital has to keep working to take better care of the existing patient base, attract new patients adn to keep more patients in the hospital without having to transfer them elsewhere.
Mr. Henson gave an update on the new doctors clinic and told the board there remains some minor items to be finished or corrected prior to making the final payment to the contractor. He said he believes all four pods of the clinic will soon be in use. This will include the two doctors currently in the clinic, a weekday Advance Practice Nurse a Friday evening/Saturday day APN clinic and use of the facility for current outpatient services.
The Administrator went on to report that the hospital now has agreements with Mainline Health System and Cabun Rural Health Services to send their patients needing hospital care to Warren. He stated he hopes to have Access Medical Clinic on board soon.
Mr. Henson talked about the need to shorten the time patients have to wait in the Emergency Room and plans to make improvements.
Mr. Henson told the board he has heard good comments from patients from Fordyce, Monticello and Star City about their positive experiences at Bradley County Medical Center.
After holding an executive session to discuss personnel, the board took no action and adjourned.
