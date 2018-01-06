Lumberjack Alonzo Hampton Named Florida State Defensive Backs And Special Teams Coach

|Alonzo Hampton(Photo courtesy of Twitter - @SleeperAthletes
Like many of the other new assistants signed on to join the staff, Hampton has a history with the new head man in Tallahassee. He joined Taggart’s Western Kentucky defensive staff in 2011, and briefly took on the DB coaching job at Georgia’s Tift County High School when Taggart took the South Florida job. Taggart then brought Hampton to Tampa to fill the exact same role.
Hampton also followed Taggart to Eugene when the latter was hired as the head coach of Oregon. There, Hampton served as a defensive analyst. However, at Florida State, Hampton will be back working with defensive backs. Whether that is exclusively with corners or safeties (or both) remains to be seen.
