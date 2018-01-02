Lumberjack Basketball LIVE Coverage Set To Begin Next Week

For subscribers to the NFHS Network who enjoyed our live coverage of Warren's football season, our live basketball coverage begins next week with four games covered from Tuesday to Friday.
Rob Reep will be in the booth to call the Senior Lady Jacks' and Senior Lumberjacks' vs. Junction City Tuesday evening. Friday, David King will join Rob for Warren's road games at Fordyce. If you have not already subscribed to be able to watch games live, you can subscribe for as low as $9.95 at warrenlumberjacks.com .
Just as in football season, we will post links to the games each morning of game days on the front page of salineriverchrjnicle.com .
