MARCH OF DIMES RECOGNIZES BRADLEY COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER

WARREN, AR 2018 – Bradley County Medical Center has reduced the number of elective inductions and caesarean deliveries performed before 39 completed weeks of pregnancy. This will give more babies a healthy start in life, the March of Dimes says.
The Arkansas Hospital Association and the March of Dimes for the past four years have partnered in the campaign urging women to wait for labor to begin on its own if their pregnancy is healthy. Today, the organizations presented Bradley County Medical Center with a banner signifying its dedication to reducing early elective deliveries.
According to Dr. Kara Worley, pregnant woman in rural areas are more likely to have their deliveries induced or by Cesarean section. These types of deliveries are typically more expensive and more risky than a normal vaginal birth. “Bradley County Medical Center has achieved the distinction of being one of the very few critical access hospitals to have nearly zero inductions of labor prior to 39 weeks. This is quite a feat when considering our rural setting and limited number of providers,” explained Dr. Worley. She commended the group effort by adding, “The nurses, doctors, and ancillary staff at BCMC have worked hard to help educate patients and their families about the risks of induction prior to 39 weeks gestation. This has led to an overall decrease in primary cesarean rate, transports to tertiary care centers, and maternal-baby separation. “
“With more than 200 maternity wards closed between 2004 and 2014 because of higher costs, fewer births and staffing shortages, 54 percent of rural counties across the United States are now without hospital-based obstetrics. Warren is very fortunate to have a hospital, hospital board, CEO and providers to be able to safely provide obstetrical services to our community,” Worley added.
“The last weeks of pregnancy are important. Babies aren’t just putting on weight. They are undergoing important development of the brain, lungs and other vital organs. ” says Scott Berns, MD, MPH, senior vice president and deputy medical director for the March of Dimes. “I commend Bradley County Medical Center for being a champion for babies with their quality improvement effort.”
Worldwide, 15 million babies are born too soon each year and more than one million of those infants die as a result of their early births. Babies who survive an early birth often face the risk of lifelong health challenges, such as breathing problems, cerebral palsy, learning disabilities and others. Even babies born just a few weeks early have higher rates of hospitalization and illness than full-term infants. Recent research by the March of Dimes, the National Institutes of Health and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found that although the overall threat is small, the risk of death more than doubles for infants born at 37 weeks of pregnancy when compared to babies born at 40 weeks, for all races and ethnicities.
Through Strong Start, a partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the March of Dimes has been getting out the word that “Healthy Babies Are Worth the Wait” The campaign urges women to wait for labor to begin on its own if their pregnancy is healthy, rather than scheduling delivery before 39 completed weeks of pregnancy.
The March of Dimes offers professional and consumer education materials about the importance of a full term pregnancy and the critical development of the brain, lungs and other organs that occur during the last weeks of pregnancy.
More information is available at: http://www.marchofdimes.org/pregnancy/why-at-least-39-weeks-is-best-for-your-baby.aspx and http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T6XcWBcaliA
