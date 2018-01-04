Thursday, January 4, 2018

Mini Drama Camp to be Held

The Warren Drama Club is hosting its 3rd Annaul Mini Drama Camp for any student in grades K-8.  Students will learn acting skills and perform from the following works:  Hansel and Gretel, Cinderella, The Frog King,  or Iron Henry:  Little Snow White: The Little Mermaid.

Practice will be held Monday, January 8 through Friday, January 12, 3:45- 5:30 at the WHS Cafeteria. Students should be picked up by 5:30.

Dress Rehearsal will be held Friday, January 12 at 3:45 in the Cultural Center.  A snack supper will be provided, and the performance will be held at 7:00 p.m.

Transportation will not be provided.

The fee for the camp is $25.
