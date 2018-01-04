Mini Drama Camp to be Held

The Warren Drama Club is hosting its 3rd Annaul Mini Drama Camp for any student in grades K-8. Students will learn acting skills and perform from the following works: Hansel and Gretel, Cinderella, The Frog King, or Iron Henry: Little Snow White: The Little Mermaid.
Practice will be held Monday, January 8 through Friday, January 12, 3:45- 5:30 at the WHS Cafeteria. Students should be picked up by 5:30.
Dress Rehearsal will be held Friday, January 12 at 3:45 in the Cultural Center. A snack supper will be provided, and the performance will be held at 7:00 p.m.
Transportation will not be provided.
The fee for the camp is $25.
Practice will be held Monday, January 8 through Friday, January 12, 3:45- 5:30 at the WHS Cafeteria. Students should be picked up by 5:30.
Dress Rehearsal will be held Friday, January 12 at 3:45 in the Cultural Center. A snack supper will be provided, and the performance will be held at 7:00 p.m.
Transportation will not be provided.
The fee for the camp is $25.
No comments:
Post a Comment