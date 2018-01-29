National Wear Red Day Set for Friday

National Wear Red Day® – Friday, February 2, 2018
Support Go Red For Women by participating in National Wear Red Day® on Friday, February 2, 2018 and donate to help fund research during American Heart Month.
Why Go Red? Cardiovascular disease in the U.S. kill approximately one woman every 80 seconds. The good news is that 80 percent of cardiac events may be prevented with education and lifestyle changes. Go Red For Women advocates for more research and swifter action for women’s heart health. That’s why this year we are asking that you wear red on National Wear Red Day® and Donate to Go Red For Woman. By doing so you help support educational programs to increase women’s awareness and critical research to discover scientific knowledge about cardiovascular health.
Go Red For Women is a movement that starts with you. Lead by example and make the time to “Know Your Numbers.” It’s knowledge that could save your life. Five numbers, that all women should know to take control of their heart health are: Total Cholesterol, HDL (good) Cholesterol, Blood Pressure, Blood Sugar and Body Mass Index (BMI). Knowing these numbers can help women and their healthcare provider determine their risk for developing cardiovascular diseases. It’s time for all women to learn the most critical numbers in their life — their hearts depend on it.
We couldn’t make positive changes without the support and donations by individuals like you.
Warren High School will be observing Wear Red Day on Thursday, February 1 due to a Blackout Spirit Day Friday.
