Phones Working Again After Fiber Cut

The problems that have been widely reported about on salineriverchronicle.com have been fixed according to the Warren Police Department.

We also received an official statement from ATT:

AT&T Statement:

Service has been restored for customers in the Monticello and Warren areas who were affected by a hardware issue and fiber cut in our local provider’s network yesterday.
