Public Notice-Street Hearing

The Warren City Council Street Committee will hold a public hearing Monday, February 5, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. in the Warren Municipal Courtroom located in the Warren Municipal Building at 104 North Myrtle.(City Hall)
All individuals and groups interested in speaking in favor of specific streets and drainage improvements are urged to attend. If anyone is unable to attend the hearing, written statements and neighborhood petitions will also be accepted at the Mayor's Office, 104 N. Myrtle Street, until 5:00 p.m. Thursday, February 1, 2018.
The City Council urges interested persons to attend the hearing and voice your street and drainage concerns.
Anyone desiring information may call the Warren Mayor's Office at 226-6743 or visit the office between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The above is a paid advertisement.
