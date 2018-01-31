Quorum Court Conducts Meeting

The Bradley County Quorum Court meet Monday night, January 29th in a brief meeting with little business to conduct. After covering the monthly finances, Judge McKinney updated the Justices on efforts to secure another car for the Sheriff's Department to replace the one recently totaled in an accident. He indicated the insurance will pay $5500.00 on the loss.
The Judge reported that road work has been slowed up by the weather and the crews are trying to catch up. He also discussed efforts by the counties of Arkansas to attempt to secure damages for problems caused by the opioid drug problems.
Judge McKinney told the court that legal work is ongoing to put together agreements between Bradley County and Drew County and the private company that plans to construct a prison in south Arkansas. Questions were asked as to where the likely location of the prison will be. The Judge stated he believes the decision will be left to the company and the state.
The court then voted to appoint Justice Jim Anders to the Quorum Court Association.
