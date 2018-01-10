Ribbon Cutting For New Massey Ferguson Dealership In Warren

A good size crowd of friends and business supporters and members of the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce gathered at Lumberjack Yamaha located at 1504 South Main Street in Warren Tuesday, January 9th to celebrate the opening of a Masssey Ferguson Dealership by Lumberjack. Owner Tracy Savage, family ,members and his staff. They welcomed those in attendance and provided refreshments.
Lumberjack provides a variety of saw equipment, four wheelers and accessories. In addition to being the dealer for Massey Ferguson tractors and equipment, they sell Stihl chainsaws, ATVS, UTVS, generators, lawnmowers, farm equipment and parts and accessories. It is a well supplied store for all of your equipment needs. Lumberjack is a sales and service center.
For assistance or to ask questions about any of the products sold and serviced, call 870-226-5617 or toll free at 800-893-1588. Lumberjack is a great place to do business!
Lumberjack provides a variety of saw equipment, four wheelers and accessories. In addition to being the dealer for Massey Ferguson tractors and equipment, they sell Stihl chainsaws, ATVS, UTVS, generators, lawnmowers, farm equipment and parts and accessories. It is a well supplied store for all of your equipment needs. Lumberjack is a sales and service center.
For assistance or to ask questions about any of the products sold and serviced, call 870-226-5617 or toll free at 800-893-1588. Lumberjack is a great place to do business!
No comments:
Post a Comment