Rotarians Hear Imagination Library Program

On January 30th, Charlotte Green, Arkansas Executive Director of Imagination Library, spoke to the Rotary Club about the correlation between children being read to early in their lives and their success in school. She also spoke of goals that are being set for the entire state with the program.
Also, on behalf of the Warren Woman's Club, Glenda Cross and Jan Smalling presented Carlton Davis with a check for $500 to the Imagination Library along with a pledge of $500 annually to the program.
Pictured are (l-r) Cross, Smalling, Green, Davis, and Rotary President Patricia Wilkinson
The Junior Rotarians for January 23rd and 30th, and for February 6th are pictured (l-r): Estephany Roman, Corinne Ridgell, Maria Castillo, and Dashavona Hampton.
