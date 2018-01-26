Schools Briefly Locked Down Friday Morning

According to the Warren Police Department, Warren Schools between Myrtle Street and Martin Street (ABC Preschool, Brunson, Middle School, and Warren High) were briefly locked down just after 11:00 A.M. Friday, January 26th after what was thought to be shots fired somewhere near the campus. Police were called and protocols for lock down were implemented. Police were unable to find any problem and the lock down was terminated. There were no injuries and no problems determined.
