Status of Prison in South Arkansas

Both official and non-official sources continue to say that plans are moving ahead to build a privately owned prison in either Warren or Wilmar. The facility will house several hundred state inmates and have beds for Bradley and Drew County to utilize as a jail. It remains a little uncertain as to whether a regional jail commission or the individual counties will be making contract arrangements with the private company. Either way the counties will pay for the bed space they use or contract for.
Information has been hard to come by from state or local authorities but it is reported the state has cut a deal and now the counties are finalizing theirs. The options as to location seem to be just west of Wilmar or the Warren Industrial Park located on the Highway 278 Bypass on the South end of the City Limits. If the Warren site is selected, it would consist of some 10 acres of land within the park, sources tell SRC. There have apparently been discussions as to trying to get the company to use the 40,000 square foot industrial spec building located within the park. In either case, the land and the building are in the name and ownership of the Bradley County Industrial Development Commission and they have the sole right to sell or donate the property. It should be noted the spec building retains a balance owed for money borrowed from the state to build it. That would have to be paid off if the building is used. If only land is involved, the property is owned in clear title by BCEDC.
Mixed reactions have been voiced in the community concerning the building of a prison here. Many support the idea because of the jobs that will be created. It is reported that the company will hire around 100 people to run the prison. Others are concerned about having a prison in town and the negative connotation of being a prison community. Others do not think that is a vaild issue.
It appears that according to state law, the counties can contract for 20 years to use the prison for jail space, but any agreement is subject to an annual appropriation by the respective quorum courts. That means if the quorum court decides not to appropriate funds any given year, the county can get out of participating. It is unknown if any penalties could be accessed if a county withdrew.
It has also been told SRC that if the prison is constructed in Bradley County, that Drew County expects some type sharing of public tax revenue generated by the private company. It is not clear if or how such a plan would work or if it is allowable by state law.
It has been stated at least twice that an announcement is just around the corner.
Plans continue for another private industry to locate in the Warren Industrial Park this year. It should created some 100 jobs. City officials have been working with this company in order to bring the jobs to a reality for several months along with the Arkansas Development Finance Authority, which owns the 50,000 square foot spec building. The building in question has been utilized in the past as a processing plant.
