Wednesday, January 31, 2018

The following Received Service Awards

In addition to the performance awards granted during the Warren Fireman's Ball Saturday, January 27th, the following service awards were also presented:
(not pictured)
*Mike May-25 years



*Richard Bickers-20 years

*Jeff Cathy-15 years

*Trent Vanderzwalm-10 years

*Scott Sandridge-5 years

*Wesley George-5 years

Michael Milton was also honored for many years of dedicated service.  Mr. Milton recently retired.
