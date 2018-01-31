The following Received Service Awards

In addition to the performance awards granted during the Warren Fireman's Ball Saturday, January 27th, the following service awards were also presented:
(not pictured)
*Mike May-25 years
*Richard Bickers-20 years
*Jeff Cathy-15 years
*Trent Vanderzwalm-10 years
*Scott Sandridge-5 years
*Wesley George-5 years
Michael Milton was also honored for many years of dedicated service. Mr. Milton recently retired.
