Warren Aviation Commission Meets

January 25th, the Warren Aviation Commission meet in the Municipal Courtroom of City Hall to discuss and act on business concerning the Warren Airport. Present were Commisssioners Raymond Colen, John Frazer, Rick Stracner and Chairman Dr. Joe H. Wharton. Also in attendance was Warren Mayor Bryan Martin and representatives of McClellan Consulting Engineers.
The commission talked about the need to repair the apron and the needs for the floors of the hangers. There are federal and state grants available and applications will have to be made for funding over a period of the next three years. After going over the options and discussing the needs, the commission voted to apply for funds to conduct the design work in 2019 and to seek construction funding for 2020. The commission also voted to conduct the appropriate procedures to select the consulting engineer to design and oversee the project. The total estimated cost of the work will be around $500,000.00.
A report was given indicating that during the 2018 year plans will go forward to install a new Percession Approach Path Indicator ( PAPI ) for the airport. This assist the pilots while making approaches. This project had been previously approved by the commission.
