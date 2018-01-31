Warren Civil Service Hires Patrolman

The Warren Civil Service Commission meet Tuesday, January 30th and approved the hiring of Billy Travon Harding to the position of patrol officer. The hiring fills a vacancy for the police department.
The Warren Civil Service Commission has jurisdiction and responsibility to hire all certified police and fire department positions. This includes police officers, firemen and volunteer firemen.
The Warren Civil Service Commission has jurisdiction and responsibility to hire all certified police and fire department positions. This includes police officers, firemen and volunteer firemen.
No comments:
Post a Comment