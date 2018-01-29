Warren Fire Department Awards

|Jsoh Belvidresi-Fireman of the Year
Receiving awards for service were the following:
*Wesley George-Five year service award
*Daniel Robinson-Attended 100% of all fire calls in 2017
*Ryan Meeks-Named Rookie of the year for 2017
*Josh Belvedresi-Firefighter of the year for 2017
*Clint Horn-Officer of the Year for 2017
The Warren Fire Department is made up of four full time firemen and 32 volunteers, who train monthly. The Department is well equipped and operates a central station and a substation. The Chief of the Department is Howard Edwards. All firemen are subject to the jurisdiction of the Warren Civil Service Commission. The Chief reports daily to the Mayor of Warren and the department is funded by the Warren City Council.
Left: Officer of the Year
No comments:
Post a Comment