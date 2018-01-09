Warren School Board Meets

The Warren School Board met Monday, January 8 for their regular monthly meeting. After approving the financial statement, the board moved into executive session. Upon reconvening, the resignation of Curtis Waldon as a SEACBEC instructor.
The board approved an out of state trip request for Band Director Mr. Dunn to take students to the Four-State Band event which will be held in Texarkana.
The board then approved a resolution to attend Municipal Advisory Agreement with Stephens, Inc.
Superintendent Bryan Cornish gave his report to the board noting upcoming parent/teacher conference dates of February 12 for Eastside and Brunson and February 13 for Middle School, High School and SEACBEC.
He updated the board on the status of the purchase of the Carraway property along with budget items including HVAC for the Multipurpose Facility, resurfacing of the track, and the purchase of buses.
At the beginning of the meeting, each school administrator gave minute messages about what is happening at their buildings to the board.
