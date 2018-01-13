News
Saturday, January 13, 2018
Water Main Break Causing Water Discoloration
According to the Warren Water Office a water main on the east side of town near the Cloverdale area is broken, and their crews are working on it. Water in Warren is discolored but is not dangerous. People are urged to use caution in washing clothes.
