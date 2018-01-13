Saturday, January 13, 2018

Water Main Break Causing Water Discoloration

According to the Warren Water Office a water main on the east side of town near the Cloverdale area is broken, and their crews are working on it.  Water in Warren is discolored but is not dangerous.  People are urged to use caution in washing clothes.
at 12:34 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)