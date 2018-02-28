AHTD Says Nothing Is Wrong With Highway 63 North Bridge

There has been a rash of concern voiced in the community as a result of some photos placed on facebook. Highway personnel have assured SRC that everything is in order and the bridge is safe to use. There had been reports that it was closed. It is open and never was shut down.
According to the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department, "photos circulating via social media seem to suggest a problem with this bridge on US 63. Look Closer. It's a split-level cap with a bush growing out of it and dirt stains from runoff. There is nothing wrong with this bridge."
City of Warren staff have reported a small bridge in the Pennisterville neighborhood has experienced some damage due to high water. It has been closed for repairs. The bridge is located on Pennister Street north of the Southern Mill. All residents can get to their homes, though some may have to take alternative routes. City crews are planning repairs as soon as possible.
|Pennisterville Bridge
