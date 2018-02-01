Annual Report Issued For City of Warren

In accordance to law, Warren Mayor Bryan Martin has issued the city's annual report for the year 2017. He will officially present it to the Warren Council during the February 12th monthly meeting of the council. It covers policy and statistics for the City's budget year from January 1, 2017 through December 31, 2017.
Salineriverchronicle.com will be running a series of reports on the various departments and functions of city government over the next several days. It is important for the citizens of Warren to understand the makeup of their municipal government and to have the facts as to what the city council has approved and actions taken by the Mayor and other elected offi
cials of Warren.
First, it is important for the people to know who serves them in each elected position of city government.
Mayor Bryan Martin
City Clerk Helen Boswell
City Treasurer Robert C. Milton
City Attorney David Chambers
District Judge Bruce Anderson-The District Court consist of Bradley and Drew Counties
City Council Members:
Ward 1-Angela Marshall, Joel Tolefree
Ward 2-Janzy Cobb, Jimmy Moseley
Ward 3-Dorothy Henderson
City Council Members are elected by the voters of the ward they live in. All other city officials are elected by voters city wide, except the District Court Judge, who is elected by the voters of the combined counties of Bradley and Drew.
Included in the city budget for 2017 was a 2% raise for employees along with some tenure raises and bonuses.
