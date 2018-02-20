Arrest Made In Fake Money Transactions

Wednesday, February 7th, two reports were made by two different individuals who were advertising items for sale on line. When making the transactions, both individuals were given fake money in the exchange.
Friday, February, 9th, a search warrant and authorization for arrest warrant was signed by Judge Bruce Anderson. The search warrant was executed the same day at 510 Clio Street in Warren. Items of evidence were located pertaining to the incidents. The suspect, Jewan Tre'Shaun, age 18, was located inside the residence and arrested on both counts.
