Art Gala Raises $10,000 to Support Children's Art Programs

Entertainment was provided by R. DeWayne Banks, a member of the committee and the band Aces Wild. The diverse crowd of educators, former educators, business people and retirees were very supportive of plans to stress the arts to all our children. Studies show that young people involved in the arts do better in school and tend to be successful in adulthood.
The arts include music. painting and all types of performing. In effect the arts involve the development of human skills.
