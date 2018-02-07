Wednesday, February 7, 2018

Art Gala Raises $10,000 to Support Children's Art Programs

The Bradley County Arts Council Mardi Gras event conducted Saturday, February 3rd at the Warren Country Club was a grand success.  A large crowd was on hand to enjoy dinner, dancing and fellowship, and to raise money to provide free arts programs for the children of Bradley County grades K-12.  The committee, headed by Dr. Sue Martin, organized the event and with ticket sales and a live and silent auction, raised $10,000.00 to support our youth.

Entertainment was provided by R. DeWayne Banks, a member of the committee and the band Aces Wild.  The diverse crowd of educators, former educators, business people and retirees were very supportive of plans to stress the arts to all our children.  Studies show that young people involved in the arts do better in school and tend to be successful in adulthood.

The arts include music. painting and all types of performing.  In effect the arts involve the development of human skills.






