BCEDC Meets For February

The Bradley County Economic Development Commission Board of Directors meet for the regular monthly meeting February 26th. Minutes for two past meetings were approved and Financial reports for November, 2017, December, 2017 and January, 2018 were approved. There was a discussion of the Entergy Solutions Program. No action was taken.
The board heard a presentation on insurance and workers compensation from Roger George with M & P Insurance. The renewed policies were adopted.
An orientation relating to the make up and history of BCEDC was provided by John Lipton. Officers elected were:
John Lipton, President
Hugh Allen Quimby, Vice President
Carlton Davis, Secretary-Treasurer
Committees were discussed and the Director's report given.
