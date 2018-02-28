Bethel AME Church Hosts Black History Program

Bethel AME Church located on Packard Street in Warren hosted a Black Hostory Program February 18th. The speaker was Rev. Philip Faris, Pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Warren. Bethel is Pastored by Dr. Clarence Lucky. Attending were Mayor Bryan Martin and Council Member Zack Burks.
Music was provided by R. Dewayne Banks.
Rev. Faris talked about the contributions of African Americans to our nation and the need for inclusion in all our business and political matters.
