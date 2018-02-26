Black History Focus of Genealogy Meeting

|Left to right: Mary Walker, Rev. Henry Cox, and Marjorie Ross
According to Mrs. Walker, the school was fully integrated in 1970 and many people in the community worked to assure that it was done properly and with no violence. Several member of the audience spoke about their experiences of the time period, including current Justice of the Peace Gwen Bullard and former Warren Mayor Gregg Reep, who were both students at the time. Several others made comments including some who went through the same circumstances in Hermitage. In every case the comments revolved around how they were taught at home and how the people of Warren and Hermitage worked together to make the change peaceful and in order.
Mrs. Walker spent a good deal of her time covering the history of Union Hill Baptist Church, which was founded in 1905. She talked about the church's founding and it's growth through the years. She listed the former pastors. She also talked about the Bradley County Ministerial Alliance and when the majority white and black churches combined within the Alliance. She mentioned that in 1967, her husband, Rev. Walker became the first postman to deliver mail to all Warren residents.
To wrap up her very informative and entertaining program, Mrs. Walker presented the recipe for "Year round Fruit Cake."
1-Box of Faith
1-Lb of Joy
1-Box of Meekness
4-Tsp of Gentleness
1-Cup of Friendiness
2-Cups of Love
1-Lb of Peace
1-Lb of Long-suffering
1-Cup of Kindness
Mix all together and bake in the oven of Forgiveness for 2 Prayer hours. Then cool on the table of understanding.
The program was enjoyable and lead to some worthwhile discussions of race relations and the history of success in Warren and Bradley County. The importance of good teachers was also talked about in some detail. Beverly Reep was mentioned by one mother as having been an excellent teacher and influence on her African-American children.
