Carlos Yepes Announces Candidacy For Mayor Of Warren

Yepes is a business owner in downtown Warren, where he has lived for 21 years. He considers himself very fortunate to live and work in our downtown. He has experience in town growth and community involvement. He is dedicated to offering the best opportunities for growth and develop strategies to support the future development of Warren.
Carlos Yepes sparked interest in making Warren a better town when he job shadowed the Mayor in his 8th Grade year at Warren Middle School. He has Experience in many job fields, such as working for the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce, where he was named Director of the Downtown Network. During his time working for the chamber, he helped write and search for grants that would help the growth of Main Street and Warren’s downtown businesses. While he worked at the Chamber, he started the first ever Cinco De Mayo Festival. He has also helped with the Pink Tomato Festival. He also worked as an after-school teacher at First Presbyterian Church Child Care Center, where he learned it was important for Warren to excel in education for the future generations. Yepes also worked at AT&T where he had recognitions for being Top Seller. In 2017 he had a vision to revitalize Main Street and took action to put a Screen printing and embroidery business in the old post office building.
Carlos Yepes intends to be an advocate for the people of the city. He is determined to make Warren a leading force in the technology industry. In addition, he intends to strengthen our community foundations to bring more jobs to Warren. Yepes stated:” I have experience where it counts -- right here in my hometown Warren. I am proud of my record, but I'm not done yet. I also offer new ideas for Warren to be a leading town in every field in Arkansas.”
He Guarantees to be a vital and active communications link between the people and the city. In his role as a business owner, he is constantly in touch with both citizens and other businesses. Yepes believes it’s time to bring in new blood, new faces, progressive thinking, and most importantly, progressive action.
Yepes is currently enrolled in the University of Arkansas at Monticello majoring in Business administration and Accounting. He is planning to finish up his studies in the fall of 2018. During his time at UAM, he was part of the Cross-Country team for two years. He also started the UAM College Republicans and is currently the Vice Chairman. Yepes is a Graduate of Warren High School of the class of 2015. During his time in high school He was recognized as Enterprise Management student of the year. He took part in the first ever Soccer Team and was part of the 2014 state championship football team.
Carlos is the son of Norma and Sergio Yepes and his siblings are Sergio Yepes and Anne Yepes.
