Cindy Wagnon Announces Candidacy For Fifth Term As Circuit Clerk

Circuit Clerk Cindy Wagnon has announced her candidacy for a fifth term.
She is a member of the National Center for State Court an institute for Court Management. She has completed over 80 hours of continuing education during her tenure as clerk. She also has been appointed as a District Director of The Arkansas Circuit Clerk's Association.
She is married to Jackie Wagnon. Their children are Jacqueline and Trapper Denton, Kyle and Haley Wagnon and Kali Wagnon. She has five grandchildren Jackson and Lucy Denton, Cooper and Ace Wagnon and Maddox Wagnon, who are her pride and joy.
Her parents are J.G. and Mary Howsen. She is an active member of Pleasant Valley FWB Church. "It has been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Bradley County and ask for your continued support."
