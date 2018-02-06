City Street Public Hearing Held

The public was invited to attend a public hearing Monday evening, February 5th, conducted in the Warren Municipal Courtroom for the purpose of voicing street and drainage needs for consideration by the Warren City Council. The hearing was held by the City Council's Street Committee. In the absence of Chairman Jimmy Moseley, Council Member and Street Committee member Joel Tolefree presided. Also present was Mayor Bryan Martin and City Street Foreman Ricky Joe Davis.
Citizens were allowed to address the committee and to submit letters or petitions of request for specific paving needs, drainage improvements or street repairs. The committee accepted all the information submitted and the comments made and will now travel the streets and neighborhoods and personally look at the requests. Other areas will also be investigated.
After visiting the streets, the committee will formulate a recommended list of streets to be paved or repaired and create a priority list for 2018. Final approval will be subject to the full city council. Once the list is approved, bids will be taken by the city, and within the street budget as approved, work will be conducted.
