Diane Wesson Seeking Re-election for Bradley County Treasurer

Diane Wesson is seeking re-election as the Bradley County Treasurer. She has been working in the treasurer’s office for 15 years. She was Deputy Treasurer from 2003 – 2008, and has served as the Bradley County Treasurer from 2009 – the present.
She is a life-long resident of Bradley County, and is a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Warren. She has been married to Wayne Wesson for twenty-two years and they have two daughters, Autumn, 21 and Kaylee, 14.
“It has been an honor to serve the people of Bradley County all of these years. I want to thank the citizens for giving me the opportunity to serve as their treasurer, and ask for their support in the upcoming election,” says Wesson.
She is a life-long resident of Bradley County, and is a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Warren. She has been married to Wayne Wesson for twenty-two years and they have two daughters, Autumn, 21 and Kaylee, 14.
“It has been an honor to serve the people of Bradley County all of these years. I want to thank the citizens for giving me the opportunity to serve as their treasurer, and ask for their support in the upcoming election,” says Wesson.
No comments:
Post a Comment