Filing Fees For Democratic Party

According to Bradley County Democratic Party Chairman Jerry Butler, the following filing fees have been set for those wishing to file for office:
*County Officials-$30.00
*Justice of the Peace-$10
*Party Committee-$5
To file visit the County Clerks office in the Bradley County Courthouse. Filing began Thursday, February 22nd at noon and runs till Thursday, March 1st.
Anyone with questions may call Mr. Butler at 870-820-6152.
*County Officials-$30.00
*Justice of the Peace-$10
*Party Committee-$5
To file visit the County Clerks office in the Bradley County Courthouse. Filing began Thursday, February 22nd at noon and runs till Thursday, March 1st.
Anyone with questions may call Mr. Butler at 870-820-6152.
No comments:
Post a Comment