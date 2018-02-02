Firefighters Extinguish Fire

The Bradley County Rural Fire Department responded to a call on January 16 at 157 Bradley 203. Upon arrival, the learned that the owner of the property, Alan Thornton, had burned paper in a burn barrel the day before. He checked the barrel before leaving his home and thought the fire was out. However high winds picked up and blew ash out which landed on the ground covered with dry leaves. Three apparatuses and 7 firemen responded. The Warren Fire Department was called to help. The fire burned some wooded kabd abd two storage sheds. There were no injuries.
