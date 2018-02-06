Fireman's Ball Raises Funds

The annual Warren Fire Department's Fireman's Ball had a fun and successful event Saturday, January 27th. The Ball is a time for the firemen, their families and guest meet to fellowship and honor firemen for their service to the department and to the City of Warren. It also serves as a fund raiser for the department.
According to the Fire Chief's Office, the 2018 Ball raised $4,310.68. It was one of the most successful events in the Department's history.
The Warren Fire Department consist of four full time and 32 volunteer fire fighters. The department has modern equipment and trains monthly.
According to the Fire Chief's Office, the 2018 Ball raised $4,310.68. It was one of the most successful events in the Department's history.
The Warren Fire Department consist of four full time and 32 volunteer fire fighters. The department has modern equipment and trains monthly.
No comments:
Post a Comment