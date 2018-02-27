Flood Closings at Moro Bay State Park

The Ouachita River is rising and the park has closed the day use area and the Campground today. There is still access to the parks cabins and visitor center but the entire park will likely be closed within the next few days. We are notifying all guest arriving through March the 6th and we will be looking at notifying those beyond soon. It’s still a little early to say for sure as flood waters could recede before mid-march but it’s not looking good for Spring Break. Those with questions can call the park for more information.
For River Information and the source of the graph in the photo see this NWS website.
If the River does reach 93ft at Thatcher as is currently predicted by the National Weather Service graph, we are looking at a river level at about 89 ft at Moro Bay. Thats close to the level we had in May of 2009 which made the 3rd highest crest on Record for Thatcher lock and dam
