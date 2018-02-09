Health Coalition Meets And Discusses Seriousness of Flu Season This Year

Thursday, February 8th, members of the Bradley County Health Coalition meet for their monthly meeting in the conference room of the Brunson Health Center located on N. Bragg Street in Warren. Chairperson Bobbie Webb presided. The group approved the previous minutes and talked about the upcoming Health Fair, Movie Night and the "free little library." The meeting consisted of covering details of the planned programs.
The movie night event will occur February 24th from 4-6 P.M. and will be conducted at the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County. Grab your favorite blanket or lawn chair and attend. Admission is free, on free smoothie per person will be provided as supplies last, and a free entry for a door prize will b e available for each person who donates a book. Books may be new or used. The movie UP will be shown. Concessions will be available for a fee and you may bring your own snacks or food.
The Bradley County Health Fair is planned for April 21st also at the YMCA, it will be held from 9:00 A.M. till noon. There will be an array of health services and booths to take part in during the fair. This will be a family oriented activity.
The Health Department reported there have been some 125 deaths occur in Arkansas due to the flu. They urged everyone to get a flu shot if one has not been taken within the last year. The department will wave the fee for a shot but will bill a person's insurance if they have insurance. This is a serious matter and should be treated as such.
