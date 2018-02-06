Hermitage Team Wins in Regional Quiz Bowl

The Junior High Hermitage Quiz Bowl Team competed in the area quiz bowl competition in Monticello on Tuesday, January 30. The team competed against 12 other schools in the area cooperative. The top four schools were Cleveland County Schools-4th, Crossett-3rd, Monticello- 2nd and Hermitage- 1st. The team members pictured are L. to R front- Kennedie Etue, Edwin Martinez, Captain, Hailey Carney, score keeper, Back row L to R- John Robert Ellis, Braden Harrod, Sutton Nelson, Alan McGhee and coach Ginnie Sellars.
