Information On Election Season

2018 is an election year and many city, county and state elective offices will be on the ballot this year. All county officials will be up for election. This includes County Judge, County Clerk, Circuit Clerk, County Treasurer and Sheriff and Collector. The 2018 election will be for a four year term, due to a vote by the people to extend terms for county offices. County candidates may run in party primaries or as independents. Filing begins in late February. Party primaries will be held in May.
All 100 members of the Arkansas House of Representatives are up for election in 2018 while a portion of the State Senate will be on the ballot. The Senate District 26 seat , of which Bradley County is a part, is not up in 2018. The Senate position will be up again in 2020.
City of Warren elective positions are up in 2018. Mayor, City Clerk, City Treasurer, City Attorney and all six Council positions will be on the ballot. City races, by law, are not run in party primaries. All races will be run non-partisan. Filing for city offices does not begin until late July, 2018 and all candidates will be on the general election ballot in November, 2018.
Announcements for various offices have begun and more are expected in the not too distance future.
