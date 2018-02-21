Intermodal Has Meeting

Seven members of the Intermodal Board were present Wednesday, February 21st for the monthly meeting of the Southeast Arkansas Regional Intermodal Authority. Minutes of the previous meeting and current financial information was reviewed and approved. the meeting lasted just over 30 minutes.
The board approved the payment of $955.01 in unpaid invoices. According to the financial report, the following amounts are owed by the four governmental entities that created the authority:
*Monticello-$37,467.72
*Drew County-$38,924.50
*Warren-$54,117.53
*Bradley County-$172,167.11
Warren, Monticello and Drew County have been making periodic payments for several years as authorized by the respective governing bodies. Bradley County has not been contributing cash but has recently conducted some in-kind work on the site using County employees and equipment. It has been reported they have spent around $20,000.00 and that was deducted form the total amount listed as owed by the county.
The authority has a loan balance of $154,147.19 owed to Commercial Bank. It has been previously reported that the authority will be receiving state funds in the future.
In other matters, the members talked about the railroad crossing and the need to move a switch. This has been an item of concern for months. There remains some question whether the switch must be moved and who will pay. The authority has quotes that indicate the cost of moving the switch will be $38,600.00. To relocate the road crossing instead of moving the switch will be around
$20,700.00 and that does not include new road construction up to the crossing site.
