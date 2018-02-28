Jared Henderson Officially Files for Governor

Former Teach for America leader wants to make Arkansas the best state to be a public school teacher
LITTLE ROCK - Today, Jared Henderson was joined by his wife Melanie, their son Duke, and Jared’s parents, as he officially filed to run for Arkansas Governor.
“I’m running for governor because it’s time to do more and expect more for Arkansas’s future. It’s time to move past old debates and create a new vision of government. It’s a vision of government that increases opportunity and demands accountability on behalf of all Arkansans. In this vision of government, we face challenges and promote opportunity by deciding together how government can make our schools the best in the country, help small businesses create jobs, and ensure all Arkansans have affordable health care.”
“One reason I’m running is that we need a governor who understands that many Arkansans are one paycheck or one serious illness away from poverty. We need bold leadership and new ideas to solve this problem, rather than leadership that celebrates the status quo or focuses only on supporting the wealthiest Arkansans.”
“In order for our state to have the best and brightest future, we need to attract the best and the brightest to the teaching profession and work hard to retain the talented and heroic educators we have in our schools today. Starting now, we must set a goal that within ten years Arkansas will be the best state in the country to be a public school teacher. Great teachers help more students reach their potential, and Arkansas has at least as much untapped potential as any other state in the nation. This is one of the ways I’ll work to provide more opportunities to Arkansans, by building an education system that prepares our children for jobs that do not even exist yet.”
“Our rural hospitals are on life support and many are on the verge of closing. They are the backbone in our rural communities and ensure that all Arkansans live in driving distance of a good medical facility. We need a vision, solutions and real results to protect Arkansans’ access to quality, affordable healthcare.”
Jared Henderson has dedicated his career to service across multiple sectors. He has worked as a research scientist at NASA, a consultant at McKinsey & Company, and a senior leader at Teach For America.
Over the last three years, Jared has assumed the most important and fulfilling jobs of his life as husband to Dr. Melanie Prince and father to a precious baby boy, Duke. Today, they live in Little Rock where they own and operate a medical practice.
Jared Henderson is running for the Democratic nomination for Governor. The primary is on May 22, 2018 and the general election is on November 6, 2018.
