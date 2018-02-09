Jobs Appear On the Way

From unofficial but reliable sources, SRC believes a good number of jobs are on the way to Warren. It appears one private company is making progress to locate in the city industrial park and another private company is close to being ready to announce the prison to be constructed in South Arkansas. Warren and Wilmar seem to be the most likely locations for the prison. If both projects become a reality, some 200 new jobs will be made available between the two endeavors.
From unofficial information gathered, it appears efforts are being made to entice the prison to be constructed in Warren by the Bradley Economic Development Commission. It is not clear what if anything is being offered by Wilmar or Drew County interest to secure the facility in Drew County.
As soon as concrete information is available, SRC will be reporting the results.
From unofficial information gathered, it appears efforts are being made to entice the prison to be constructed in Warren by the Bradley Economic Development Commission. It is not clear what if anything is being offered by Wilmar or Drew County interest to secure the facility in Drew County.
As soon as concrete information is available, SRC will be reporting the results.
No comments:
Post a Comment